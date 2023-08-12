Via this CIA-controlled Politico article: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/05/11/covert-operation-ukrainian-independence-haunts-cia-00029968 the true nature of the CIA’s 1949-1959 Eastern Europe operation is propagandized and misrepresented. A most glaring example of omission is that, according to CIA C/I boss James Jesus Angleton, 521 agents lost their lives or were ‘doubled’ in Redsox and not 85 as the above linked and highly distorted article claims.

More on REDSOX/REDCAP:

Click to access AEACRE%20%20%20VOL.%203_0047.pdf

Click to access AEACRE%20%20%20VOL.%201_0023.pdf

We cannot overlook the British MI6 clandestine involvement to a similar extent versus ‘Russia’ (as MI6 called the Soviet Union) in the form of Operation Valuable and Operation Unthinkable during this era, with a similar number of agents sacrificed. But such Brit clandestine operations of the time in eastern Europe are not so well documented, due to the totalitarian nature of the Crown which protects official governmental secrets related to Nazi groups in eastern Europe – especially in Hungary – that British intelligence so adored (as did the CIA) during this period after WW2.

REDCAP

REDCAP is perhaps a particularly clever name invention of the paranoid narcissist but worldly Jim Jesus Angleton. Redcap being a nasty deadly troll-like creature that haunted ancient ruins along the Scotland-England border.

Always imaginative, James Jesus and suicidal psychotic Frank Wisner included QR/PLUMB; BG/FIEND; AERODYNAMIC and many other covert CIA operations in Albania, Czechoslovakia, the Ukraine, Hungary and Poland under the aegis of REDSOX/REDCAP. Middle East operations such as CIA IBEX and PROJECT DARK GENE in Iran were probably inspired by Angleton, even if administered by the enigmatic CIA operative, George W Cave.

https://web.archive.org/web/20150924105124/http://www.spyflight.co.uk/darkgene.htm

Ultimately all these projects failed, including the CIA-inspired — and covertly armed! — Hungarian Uprising of 1956 to whit the wikipedia article referenced contains not one single word about CIA involvement in planning, motivating, and arming this rebellion.

In aid of the rebellion, the CIA provided weapons to Budapest “Horthy Group” fascisti* known for their collaboration with German Nazi’s before and during WW2. Unfortunately for the Hungarian protestors — duped by the Horthy fascists and CIA — who participated in that insurrection, many were killed, unlike the USA January 6th protestors at the US Capitol who were (and still are) imprisoned by the current US regime.

In brief, it has taken seventy+ years for anti-Russia propaganda and CIA scheming to finally achieve success in fomenting a western collective war versus Russia. That malevolent human failures like Victoria Nuland, Alexander Vindman, the Kagans, Fiona Hill and “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod” (Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken, and Joe Biden …among many others!) should have achieved such anti-Russia hysteria in the west and landed us all in these precarious times, is particularly ironic.

James Jesus Angleton must be shrieking with laughter now while smoking in whatever dark pit of hell he presently inhabits…

*Equivalent to the Banderite militant extremists supported by the Western Collective today in the rump state Ukraine today.

Steve Brown

Novus Confidential