Note that a story about Prigozhin passed as satire may have some truth in it.

Here’s the story:

CIA created a Telegram Channel on April 15th, 2023.

https://t.me/SecurelyContactingCIA/4

Where the channel’s intent was to snag high level Russian officials via what most US Americans love more than anything, i.e the Federal Reserve notes ($$$). While some cannot be corrupted by it, for most US Americans, the mantra is “Greed is God” and they expect all others to be motivated similarly.

Well, this CIA front effort was noted on Telegram, where Telegram has some degree of immunity from CIA monkey business unlike CIA/FBI administered Ops of Twitter, Facebook and Google…operations which, in a true Constitutional Republic, would be considered criminal operations due to federal regime control. Anyway the Russian entrepreneur decided to take advantage of this CIA offer on Telegram.

Yes, Prigozhin — who is quite the rogue and outlandish character – allegedly took the CIA Telegram deal. So, many millions in freshly ginned US $$ were pressed into Prigozhin’s digitized palm. Deals were made, plans were hatched. The idea was a coup, mutiny, or whatever one wishes to call it, with Wagner invading Moscow to achieve the Neoconservative wet-dream of regime change there.

For my next stunt

All went to plan – that is Prigozhin and Putin’s plans. Prigozhin kept his word to the CIA while deciding to split the proceeds with his boss, in a gesture of largesse, and even Mr Putin played along.

This CNN link is… the rest of the story:

Now all that is left? … egg on the face for nearly everyone.. and laughter.

Laughter. Except in the dreary, corrupt halls of US State; and the CIA-owned MSM media, where the Neocons are crying.

Steve Brown