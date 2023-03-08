An eternal classic that will always be relevant.

Murphy’s Laws for Combat:



1. Friendly fire is not friendly at all.



2. Grenade launchers without recoil have recoil.



3. If you were promised support with suppressive fire, it will not be.



4. You are not Superman. Marines and fighter pilots – write it down!



5. If you are shot in the chest, this is a clear sign that it is time to slow down.



6. If it’s stupid but it works, it’s not stupid.



7. Try to pretend to be an unimportant target; the enemy might be low on ammo and not want to waste a bullet on you.



8. Call air support after the first failure.



9. As soon as you move forward, your artillery will begin to miss.



10. Never take a trench with someone braver than you.



11. Never share a lodging with someone who is more crazy than you.



12. Never forget that your weapon is made by the one who asked for the lowest price.



13. If your attack develops really successfully, it is an ambush.



14. Enemy reconnaissance in combat, which you consider as such, is the main blow.



15. The enemy invariably attacks in two cases: when he is ready. When you’re not ready.



16. Any plan for the upcoming battle falls apart at the very beginning of the collision.



17. There is no such thing as a perfect plan.



18. The five-second fuse always burns for three seconds.



19. There are no atheists in the trenches.



20. A fleeing enemy is most likely just retreating and regrouping.



21. Important things are always simple; simple things are always difficult to do.



22. The easy route is always mined.



23. Teamwork is essential – this way the enemy will be able to shoot not only at you.



24. Don’t try to be noticeable; it invites fire. For this reason, aircraft carriers are well known as bomb magnets.



25. Never draw fire on yourself – it irritates those around you.



26. If you run out of anything but enemies, you are in a war zone.



27. When you clear the territory, be sure that the enemy is doing the same.



28. When shelling, do not find out whose it is – just hide.



29. No combat-ready unit ever passes inspection.



30. No unit that has passed inspection will ever survive combat.



31. If the enemy is within reach, so are you.



32. The only thing more accurate than enemy fire covering you is friendly fire covering you.



33. Something that should be transported only as a set – is not transported.



34. If something can only work in a pair with another thing, there will never be one.



35. Radio cuts out as soon as you need to call support.



36. Radar usually does not work at night or in bad weather, and especially on a rainy night.



37. Whatever you do, you can be killed. When you do nothing – too.



38. Barricade yourself in such a way that the enemy cannot enter – then you will not get out yourself.



39. The direction of the tracers is visible to both sides.



40. If you take on more tasks than you need, then you will always have more tasks than you need.



41. When both sides are convinced of their defeat, both are right.



42. Regular military personnel are predictable; but the world is full of dangerous lovers.



43. Military intelligence and intelligence are incompatible.



44. Strengthen the front positions; get your bullet from behind.



45. The weather is not neutral.



46. If you don’t remember how you set up a directed mine, consider that it is directed at you.



47. Air defense motto: shoot down first – you’ll figure it out when they are on the ground.



48. “What flies high dies; that crawls low, lives.



49. The cavalry does not always make it on time.



50. Napalm works in areas.



51. Mines are weapons of equal opportunity.



52. Requiring air support by bombardment is dangerous for you.



53. Sniper’s motto: find and kill. Whom doesn’t matter.



54. Killing in the name of peace is like being raped to keep your virginity.



55. That of the things that is most needed is always missing.



56. Interchangeable parts are not.

And we can add these new laws:

57. All main battle tanks are vulnerable to artillery and loitering drones.

58. Surface to Air Missiles can be used as Free rockets over ground

59. Air Superiority Combat Aircraft can prevail only if there’s no enemy Air Defense and Aircraft.

60. The best strategic plan is spoiled the first hour it is implemented.

61. Private military groups could perform better than regular military.

62. Combat Jet Fighters are not and cannot be some kInd of Wunderwaffen or magical weapons. They disappear from the sky as fast as they appear, for good!