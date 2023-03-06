During WW2, Japanese balloons reached the United States territories and some Defense officials then raised fears about a likely Japanese chemical or bacteriological attack affecting areas from California to the Midwest.

After WW2, balloons were used by both the United States and the former USSR for various purposes and it turned out radars are unable to detect them. Low speed moving balloons were used for scientific and military purposes over many territories.

Project Loons was deployed over many African countries over the years to test the ability to provide an internet connection in remote areas. It was also an experiment to assess how to ensure internet will survive any Government interruption as was the case with color revolutions or what was labeled as the Arab Spring in the MENA area between 2011 and 2015. The use of balloons was more useful in this regard than very expensive modified cargo Aircraft (Libya, 2011) to enforce a network over a defined portion of a territory where an insurgency 2.0 was in progress.

Funny thing, google had a program called “Project Loon” which sent balloons all over the world, with communications gear attached beneath. Google’s Project Loon balloons circled the globe in a nine-year project, and from what can be determined, no one ever complained or shot a balloon down. Also, the balloons regularly crashed over land and there is no known case of anyone being hurt by a balloon or its gear.

The balloons were sent from a Google-owned base in Winnemucca, Nevada. Google discontinued the project because the results were disappointing/ unpredictable, with balloons wandering off course and crashing, fairly regularly.

Link: https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/21/google-alphabet-is-shutting-down-loon-internet/

net hubs via the balloons, the communications and experimental gear attached below could have been used for anything. Google has roots in CIA spymaster venture capital corp In-Q-tel, thus China could have easily maintained that google’s Project Loon balloons were launched as spy balloons.

Bottom line… China has better “spy balloons” than google? No doubt! Maybe that is why more US taxpayer useless Fed $$ are being wasted by the US Navy to find the remains of the balloon from China, that could apparently do… what Google cannot!

Source: Novus Confidential

Direct link: https://novusconfidential.wordpress.com